Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Entry of big corporates changing face of coal mining, but delays persist

Entry of big corporates changing face of coal mining, but delays persist

While delays such as land acquisition, mining lease and prospecting licenses, and in clearances for geological reports are cropping up, there is a much higher reporting of illegal coal mining

coal mines
premium

Coal production has increased 29.79 percent year on year in FY25. | File Photo

Subhomoy Bhattarcharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“The allottee reported that the District Collector (DC) has been transferred and this delayed the process. The new DC has assured that the PL-cum-ML formalities will be completed within three weeks”. 
“The Director (Tech)/NA informed that there has been no progress since the allocation of the block in year 2019. (Officers) noted the issue of delay in drilling/exploration and asked the Allottee to expedite the tendering work and communicate to O/o NA the way forward and strategy to run the coal block and it will be observed that what progress has taken place before the next review meeting”… (sic). 
“The
Topics : coal mining Land Acquisition Coal India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon