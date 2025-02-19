Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / EPC companies raise concern over longer payment cycles for water projects

EPC companies raise concern over longer payment cycles for water projects

Industry executives see this as a short-term pain

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

The country’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms have highlighted longer payment cycles, and related working capital cycle deterioration in the water segment.
 
With the election season ending and an extension and budgetary allocation for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, industry executives see this as a short-term pain.
 
“Since funds were stopped for some time with respect to water projects funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, there were some stoppages,” said a senior executive from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in a post earnings call in January.
 
According to Puja Jalan, director, CareEdge Ratings, the payment cycle under the Jal Jeevan
Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission EPC companies water projects Payment

