Ethnic brands cash in on wedding boom as bridal wear demand surges

The wedding season has become a gold rush for ethnic apparel brands, with rising consumer spending turning bridal wear into a lucrative category.

Ethnic clothing brand Biba has forayed into wedding wear for the first time with a new collection that includes draped saris, lehengas, bridal suits, and fusion sets.

The brand launched its first bridal store at Chandni Chowk’s Omaxe Mall in early October, offering at least 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs) starting at ₹20,000.

“This is our first time doing bridal, and we’ve come in fairly prepared because it’s a very different category that requires much more personalisation. It’s