Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Exide Industries delays board meet as I-T department surveys offices

Exide Industries delays board meet as I-T department surveys offices

Battery maker says the Income Tax department has been conducting a survey at its offices and plants since October 29, adds there's no material impact on operations

Amara Raja batteries, Exide

The company further said that its board meeting, scheduled for Thursday to approve the second-quarter and half-yearly results, had been postponed to a later date.

BS Reporter Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Battery maker Exide Industries on Thursday said that the Income Tax department was conducting a survey at its offices and manufacturing units.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said that the IT department had been conducting the survey since October 29 and that it was extending its full cooperation to the authorities.
 
“Currently, there is no material impact on the business operations of the company due to the aforesaid action. In the event there is any further material update that requires intimation under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the company will make necessary disclosures in accordance with regulatory provisions,” it said.
   
Board meeting deferred due to ongoing survey
 
The company further said that its board meeting, scheduled for Thursday to approve the second-quarter and half-yearly results, had been postponed to a later date.
 

More From This Section

concert, live event

Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

BSNL achieves 93% of revenue target in September quarter, says Scindia

Byju's'-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited's (AESL)

Aakash shareholders clear share capital hike after NCLAT approval

coal mines

Govt removes green clearance for pilot projects on coal gasification

Taj residencies

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Topics : Exide Industries Exide Income Tax department Board meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon