Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Ampa Group, IHCL, and Bharathi Meraki join hands for the Rs 2,000-crore Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences project featuring 235 luxury keys and 123 branded homes

Taj residencies

Following its formal announcement earlier this year, the project has recorded over 60 per cent of units booked ahead of schedule, reflecting strong market confidence in Chennai’s emerging luxury real estate segment. (Photo: Company)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai may witness the first Taj-branded residency in India, along with a new Taj luxury hotel, by December 2027. This will also be the first branded residency project in the city.
 
Ampa Group leads Rs 2,000-crore Taj Sky View development
 
The project, named Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences, is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and developed by Chennai-based conglomerate Ampa Group in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Bharathi Meraki, one of the leading wealth and asset management firms.
 
The project may be handed over to IHCL for interiors before completion. Spread across 3.5 acres, the complex is strategically located on Nelson Manickam Road, close to key business districts. Once completed, the greenfield development will comprise a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj-branded residences, and will see an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore (excluding land).
   
The residences are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore, as branded properties are typically priced more than 30 per cent higher than a regular serviced apartment in the area.

Also Read

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Mumbai's Bandra Bay to unlock ₹1 trillion in luxury real estate potential

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

India's luxury housing boom fuels demand for premium home productspremium

realty sector, real estate, housing

India home prices to soar in 2025 as affordable housing deficit grows

housing, housing finance

Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

real estate, realty firms

Redevelopment rush in Mumbai: Extra carpet area is the new dealmakerpremium

 
Strong pre-bookings signal demand in Chennai’s luxury market
 
Following its formal announcement earlier this year, the project has recorded over 60 per cent of units booked ahead of schedule, reflecting strong market confidence in Chennai’s emerging luxury real estate segment.
 
“We have 123 residences and 36 offices, of which five offices are left, and 60 per cent of the residences are already booked. The collaboration has brought together the complementary strengths of Ampa’s proven development expertise, Taj’s iconic service ethos, and Bharathi Meraki’s design leadership. 
 
“What distinguishes this project is its meticulous attention to detail and consistency in delivery. Every phase is being managed with a view toward lasting quality and a resident experience that is truly world-class,” said Ampa Palaniappan, chairman and managing director, Ampa Group.
 
IHCL expands luxury footprint with major investments
 
This comes at a time when IHCL reportedly plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in a new Taj Bandstand hotel in Mumbai, which will feature 330 rooms and 85 apartments. IHCL did not respond to questions from Business Standard.
 
“In India, branded apartment projects are still in their nascent stage. Our vision was to create a product that stands apart for its design integrity and execution. The early market response and construction progress reinforce that Chennai is ready for globally benchmarked residential experiences that combine craftsmanship, trust, and long-term value.
 
“This milestone marks our continued commitment to deliver with precision and purpose,” said Arun Bharathi Arunachalam, founder and managing director, Bharathi Meraki, and development management partner for Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences.
 
Global luxury trends inspire Taj Sky View concept
 
“North America has the largest number of branded residences, followed by Southeast Asia. Of late, we are hearing about interest from various brands like Marriott, Hyatt, Pullman, ITC, and Hilton, among others,” Arunachalam added.
 
The project has now entered its next phase of structural and interior works, with completion targeted for December 2027, he said.
 
Luxury brand association drives buyer sentiment
 
Buyer sentiment continues to be driven by the project’s prime location, brand association with IHCL, and the integration of five-star residential amenities curated by the Taj team.
 
As branded residences continue to gain traction in India, Taj Sky View Residences, Chennai, stands as a pioneering example of how cross-industry partnerships between real estate and hospitality can create long-term value — not just for investors and homeowners but for the evolving identity of the city, Arunachalam said.
 

More From This Section

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

DoT sets March 2026 deadline for pan-India rollout of CNAP service

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

pharma

Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

copper

India's copper demand rose by 9.3% to 1,878 kilo tonnes in FY25: Report

Topics : luxury housing Real Estate housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon