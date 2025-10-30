Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

After Coldplay and Guns N' Roses concerts, India's live events sector is surging, contributing 30% of ticketing revenue and emerging as a key growth driver for entertainment platforms

concert, live event

This year saw Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses perform live in India, while other major global acts including David Guetta, Jacob Collier, and The Script are set to perform later this year | Image: Canva/Free

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s live entertainment industry is entering a record-breaking phase, now contributing 25–30 per cent of total ticketing revenue, according to industry executives and analysts. Once a niche segment, live events have become a key growth driver for ticketing platforms, fuelled by blockbuster concerts, global festivals, and a rising appetite for real-world experiences.
 
In FY25, the live events segment contributed around ₹10,500 crore to the media and entertainment sector’s total revenue of ₹1.45 trillion, accounting for nearly 7 per cent of overall industry spending, according to PwC India.
 
Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses headline India’s concert boom
 
This year saw Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses perform live in India, while other major global acts including David Guetta, Jacob Collier, and The Script are set to perform later this year. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour in Ahmedabad in January was India’s biggest concert yet, signalling a shift in scale and audience engagement.
   
District by Zomato, the event-ticketing arm of Zomato, expects both movie ticketing and live events to expand together. Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ganjoo said movies would continue to anchor ticketing volume, but live events are growing “disproportionately” as India’s appetite for world-class experiences deepens.

Also Read

cinema hall. theatre

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Ed Sheeran (left) and Diljit Dosanjh during their performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, in March this year

India attracts global artists as fans surge with rising disposable incomepremium

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 470 points, Nifty near 25,900; all sectors in red except PSBs

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Assam halts all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale

 
Its upcoming calendar features Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival; Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour; and concerts by Enrique Iglesias and Akon.
 
BookMyShow sees sustained growth; new global acts lined up
 
BookMyShow, India’s largest ticketing platform, said live event numbers in 2025 are tracking ahead of last year’s, with performances by Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, and The Lumineers planned in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. Major festivals like Sunburn 2025, Lollapalooza India 2026, and Bandland 2026 are expected to keep the momentum going.
 
Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for live events at BookMyShow, said the company is witnessing an expansion of India’s live music footprint beyond traditional metros, with shows in Guwahati and other Tier-II cities.
 
‘From niche to core growth area’
 
“Ticket sales for live events now account for almost 25 to 30 per cent of total ticketing revenue, with spending growing much faster than on movies,” said Rajesh Sethi, Partner and Leader, Media, Entertainment and Sports, PwC India.
 
He added that live entertainment’s ability to deliver memorable experiences, connect emotionally with audiences, and attract brands has made it a core revenue stream, on par with digital media, OTT, and gaming.
 
However, Sethi cautioned that growth may be constrained by limited venues, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure bottlenecks.
 
Government support and policy reforms
 
Recognising the sector’s potential, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recently said the government aims to double India’s concert economy and will soon launch a single-window platform for concert permissions via the revamped India Cine Hub website.
 
Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner and Media & Entertainment Sector Leader at Deloitte India, said the government also set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) in August to promote and support the live events industry, estimated between ₹12,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.
 
Brand partnerships and cultural engagement rise
 
Both PwC India and District by Zomato highlighted a major shift in brand participation, with companies moving beyond logo placements to immersive collaborations that begin before events and continue through interactive promotions.
 
“Brand participation in live events has surged due to their cultural relevance and experiential impact,” said Ganjoo. “Beverage and FMCG brands, along with fintech players such as HSBC, are investing heavily in live entertainment to reach young, affluent audiences.”
 
He added that Tier-II cities are now driving growth, with rising premiumisation as audiences show greater willingness to pay for top-tier talent and high-quality production.
 

More From This Section

Byju's'-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited's (AESL)

Aakash shareholders clear share capital hike after NCLAT approval

coal mines

Govt removes green clearance for pilot projects on coal gasification

Taj residencies

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India crosses 500 Gw power capacity, non-fossil sources contribute over 50%

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)

India's maritime sector to create 15 mn jobs by 2047: Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics : BookMyShow Events sector coldplay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon