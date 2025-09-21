Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Explained: Impact of H-1B crackdown, role of other visa categories

Explained: Impact of H-1B crackdown, role of other visa categories

Indian IT companies, heavy users of H-1B and L-1 visas, face fresh scrutiny as US policy tightens, raising questions on talent mobility and onsite project costs

H-1B Visa

This visa allows an H-1B visa holder to bring his or her dependants into the US.

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The Indian IT services industry has come under the spotlight as the US government cracks down on H1-B visas. While the industry has benefitted the most due to the use of H1-B visas, it also uses other visa categories to send talent to the US.
 
H-1B
 
This non-immigrant classification applies to people who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, services of exceptional merit and ability relating to a department of defence (DOD), cooperative research and development project, or services as a fashion model of distinguished merit or ability.
 
This is the most common visa used by Indian IT service companies to send their engineers to the US to work for their clients. The tenure is for three years, and may be extended by another three years in maximum. The minimum salary is about $60,000.
   
H-4

Also Read

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Explained: What is the process of voter deletion in India and how it works

Nano Banana's vintage image edit, Ghibli art and 3D figurines

Gemini's Nano Banana: How Google's AI creates lifelike photo edits

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Explained: What are personality rights and how they protect public figures

us tech sector, it industry

What is US HIRE legislation and what it means for Indian tech sector

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara

SC probe into Vantara: Why RIL-backed wildlife project is under scrutiny

 
This visa allows a H-1B visa holder to bring his or her dependents into the US.
 
L-1A
 
The L-1A non-immigrant classification enables a US employer to transfer an executive or manager from one of its affiliated foreign offices to one of its offices in the US. This visa for a manager or executive has a maximum validity of 7 years plus recapture time.
 
L-1B
 
The L-1B non-immigrant classification enables a US employer to transfer a professional employee with specialised knowledge relating to the organisation’s interests from one of its affiliated foreign offices to one of its offices in the US. This visa has a maximum validity of 5 years plus recapture time.   
 
L-2
 
Bring in dependents of L-1 visa workers.
 

More From This Section

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Private companies must invest in India's growth journey, says EAC-PM

ship

Tamil Nadu inks ₹30,000 cr shipyard projects to create 55,000 jobs

commerce ministry

Govt maps 12,167 HSN codes to ministries to boost ease of doing business

Indian export, exporters, Budget 2025, Export Promotion Mission

India has not significantly advanced its CBAM preparedness, says GTRI

Topics : Explained Decoded H-1B Visa US Visas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon