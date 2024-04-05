Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Exports to Europe, Latin America register healthy growth in 2023'

"The growth points towards India's trade resilience and growth despite prevailing uncertainties and deceleration of the economies in Europe," said official

shipping, shipping industry, ports

The increased merchandise exports to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in 2023 underscores India's ability to navigate adverse economic conditions and capitalise on export opportunities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian exporters made further inroads in European and Latin American nations in 2023, registering healthy growth in countries such as Romania, Montenegro, Austria, and Guatemala, an official said on Friday.
India's merchandise export rose 2.1 per cent to the European Union (EU) in 2023 despite headwinds being faced by large developed markets like the EU and the UK due to high cost of living, weak external demand, and monetary tightening, the commerce ministry official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India's export trade expansion has been impressive inspite of global challenges in 2023," the official said.
India's merchandise exports have recorded healthy growth in European nations like Romania, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxemburg, Iceland, Ireland, and Austria.
"The growth points towards India's trade resilience and growth despite prevailing uncertainties and deceleration of the economies in Europe," the official added.
Similarly, in Latin American countries, India's exports registered high growth in 2023 in Cuba, Uruguay, Paraguay, Guyana, Peru, Mexico, and Guatemala.
"With continued social unrest, oil production cuts and tight policy settings, the growth of Middle-Eastern countries has weakened. However, India's merchandise export growth to major Middle-Eastern countries remains positive," the official said.
The increased merchandise exports to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in 2023 underscores India's ability to navigate adverse economic conditions and capitalise on export opportunities.
Economic think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) have stated that India's exports and imports have dipped 2.6 per cent to USD 1,609 billion in 2023 compared to USD 1,651.9 billion in 2022.

Also Read

EU leaders to hold summit with Western Balkans nations for joining the bloc

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

US Prez nominates Indian American global venture capitalist to IDFC Board

How China's BRI is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts

Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

Average daily international traffic dropped by 4.81% to 196,050 in March

Average salary hike in India likely to be 8-11% this year: Randstad India

Ayurveda products market in India to reach Rs 1.2 trillion by FY28: Report

Dry spell, sporadic rainfall take a toll on tea production in March

Air India pilots join Vistara crew in voicing concerns over fatigue, pay

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Export trade Europe Latin America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon