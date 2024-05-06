Business Standard
FADA and Frost & Sullivan to conduct customer experience index study

The survey will be conducted through a collection of 8,000 blind samples from people roaming in places such as shopping malls, cinema halls, hotels, and restaurants across 26 cities in the country

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Representative Picture

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and Frost & Sullivan have teamed up to conduct a customer experience index study to identify areas for improvement in three specific domains: the sales journey, after-sales service, and product quality.

"The samples for this survey will not be collected through dealers or carmakers. This has doubled our work. However, blind sampling is important to get authentic outcomes," Vinkesh Gulati, chairman of FADA's research and academy, told reporters.
The survey will be conducted through a collection of 8,000 blind samples from people roaming in places such as shopping malls, cinema halls, hotels, and restaurants across 26 cities in the country.
"Through this survey, we will know exactly what the customer wants. Dealers must take its results not as a critique but as areas where they can improve," Gulati noted.

The survey's results will be released in August. This year, the survey will focus solely on car users. Subsequently, it will also gather and analyse data from two-wheeler users.

To comprehend the sales journey and product quality experience, samples will be gathered exclusively from customers who have purchased a car within the last 12 months. However, to assess the after-sales service experience, only those customers who bought a car within the 12-36 months prior will be considered.

Utility and satisfaction with features such as the sunroof and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) will also be studied under the domain of "product quality experience." Car companies will be ranked in the customer experience index survey.
Topics : Survey consumer customer experience shopping mall

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

