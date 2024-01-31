Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important?

By now, you should be familiar with the annual process undertaken by the members of the Indian Finance Ministry to present India's Union Budget, which determines the country's expenditures for the upcoming year. But do you know what is the Economic Survey?
In this episode of Business Standard's Budget Made Easy, we'll explain what Economic Survey is and how it outlines key aspects for the Union Budget.
Take a look:
Take a look:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. One of the most significant part of Parliament's Budget session is the presentation of the Economic Survey on January 31.
However, this year the Economic Survey was not presented a day before the Interim Budget. The reason behind this is that this is not a full Budget, but an Interim Budget being presented by the government.
ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and what to expect from FinMin on Feb 1