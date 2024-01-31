Sensex (    %)
                        
Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important?

Unlike every year, the Economic Survey will not be presented on January 31, a day before the Budget 2024 presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Kanishka Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By now, you should be familiar with the annual process undertaken by the members of the Indian Finance Ministry to present India's Union Budget, which determines the country's expenditures for the upcoming year. But do you know what is the Economic Survey
 
In this episode of Business Standard's Budget Made Easy, we'll explain what Economic Survey is and how it outlines key aspects for the Union Budget.

Take a look:

 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. One of the most significant part of Parliament's Budget session is the presentation of the Economic Survey on January 31.

However, this year the Economic Survey was not presented a day before the Interim Budget. The reason behind this is that this is not a full Budget, but an Interim Budget being presented by the government.


First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

