FMCG distributors write to Finance Ministry on quick-commerce practices

The letter claimed that quick-commerce firms are raising capital, which is being used for deep discounting and predatory pricing

Sharleen Dsouza
Nov 24 2024

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors’ association last week wrote to the Finance Ministry over fund utilisation and accumulation by quick-commerce companies, as well as the deep discounting of goods on their platforms.
 
According to the letter seen by Business Standard, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) stated that its analysis indicated approximately 80 per cent of these funds are directed towards customer acquisition strategies instead of creating cutting-edge innovations or sustainable growth models for the retail sector.
 
The letter stated, “Such practices are creating immense pressure on small retailers and distributors who form the backbone of India’s FMCG distribution network.” It added, “These businesses cannot compete with heavily subsidised prices, leading to a significant loss of livelihood for over eight crore traditional retail traders.”
 
The association has sought immediate intervention to impose a temporary halt on new investments into quick-commerce platforms until the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and other authorities conclude investigations into foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations, labour laws, and ethical practices.
 
Last month, the distributors’ body had also written to the CCI regarding various issues faced by the traditional supply chain due to the rapid growth of quick-commerce. These issues include the appointment of quick-commerce platforms as direct distributors of FMCG items by several companies.
 
It has also called for an investigation into fund utilisation through audits of the funds raised and ensuring transparency in their deployment. “Develop regulatory frameworks: mandate fair market practices and ensure that quick-commerce platforms operate sustainably and ethically,” the letter stated. The association also called for policies to protect small retailers and distributors.

Earlier this month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked e-commerce and quick-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to ensure a minimum shelf life of 30 per cent or 45 days before the expiry of products at the time of delivery to consumers.
 
The meeting was aimed at reinforcing compliance requirements for online food business operators and was attended by over 200 platforms and industry bodies, including Blinkit and Zepto, among others.
 
Last month, the distributors’ federation also wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways seeking an inquiry into the use of private vehicles by quick-commerce and e-commerce companies for commercial operations.

Nov 24 2024

