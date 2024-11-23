Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Next round of talks for India-Asean FTA in goods review to be held in Feb

Next round of talks for India-Asean FTA in goods review to be held in Feb

The bilateral trade in 2023-24 was $121 billion and reached $73 billion during April-October this year with a 5.2 per cent growth

trade, Port, Container

Asean as a group is one of the major trade partners of India with about 11 per cent share in India's global trade. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next round of talks for the review meeting of the India-Asean free trade agreement in goods will be held in February next year, an official statement said on Saturday.

The fourth round of the negotiations was concluded here this month.

The review of AITIGA (Asean India Trade in Goods Agreement) will be a step forward in enhancing trade with the ASEAN region in a sustainable manner, the commerce ministry said.

"The next meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee is scheduled in February 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia," it said.

There are 8 Sub-Committees under the AITIGA Joint Committee to negotiate aspects related to market access, rules of origin, standards and technical regulations, customs procedures, economic and technical cooperation, trade remedies, and legal and institutional provisions.

 

Asean as a group is one of the major trade partners of India with about 11 per cent share in India's global trade.

More From This Section

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership

Commerce secy visits Norway to discuss trade pact implementation with EFTA

smartphones, mobile

India remains fertile ground for China smartphone majors, shows data

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Six pharma companies sign MoUs with Telangana govt for Pharma City

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Mumbai, Delhi rank among top 5 APAC mkts for prime residential price growth

real estate

APAC investors invested $1.3 bn in Indian real estate between Jan-Sep 2024

The bilateral trade in 2023-24 was $121 billion and reached $73 billion during April-October this year with a 5.2 per cent growth.

The AITIGA was signed in 2009.

The review of the AITIGA was a long-standing demand of Indian businesses.

India is asking for a review of the agreement to eliminate barriers and misuse of the trade pact.

Asean members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Asean collaboration can be key in solving contemporary issues: EAM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces 10-point plan to strengthen India-Asean partnership

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-Asean FTA talks: Goyal calls for addressing local industry's concerns

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to review India-ASEAN trade pact talks' progress in Laos

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

India fine tuning FTAs with countries to suit domestic industry: Prasada

Topics : India-Asean trade India Asean ties free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon