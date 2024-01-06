France sets up an exclusive Country Pavilion at TNGIM 2024 to boost ties

France has set up an exclusive country pavilion at the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, a two-day event from January 7, which is aimed at fostering economic ties with India, an official release on Saturday said.

The Consulate of France in Puducherry and Chennai and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that France is one of the country partners for the event and has set up an exclusive France Country Pavilion at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

"This significant initiative aims to foster economic ties between India and France while showcasing the prowess of French companies in Tamil Nadu, a region with long-standing historic, cultural, and business significance," an official release said.

France has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government since the maiden GIM in 2015 which was held under the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and again in the second edition in 2019 when 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami of the AIADMK was the chief minister.

The French Pavilion would showcase some of the Paris-based companies including Michelin, Precia Molen, Valeo, Cryolar and Numeric among others.

France is a major source of foreign direct investment for India with more than 1,000 French establishments already present in the country. Tamil Nadu, boasting the second largest economy in India with a GSDP exceeding USD 300 billion, stands out as India's most industrialised state, housing over 130 Fortune 500 companies.

Tamil Nadu and France share a long-standing history for decades which has played a pivotal role in mutual historic, cultural, and business ties. Currently home to more than 170 French subsidiaries, Tamil Nadu serves as a key destination for French companies in India, the release said.

"I am happy to start the new year among you for this 3rd edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet. France maintains long and sincere bonds of friendship. Last year, we celebrated the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership," Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot Barre said.

"The partnership between France and Tamil Nadu has also been getting stronger and a great example is us joining, once again, as country partner for the 3rd time for the GIM. This year, we have an exclusive French Pavilion and I would like to invite you all to visit us as we showcase some of the state-of-the-art French innovation and technology, including digital arts," he said.

To promote the French businesses operating in Tamil Nadu, the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai along with Team France in India -- Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Regional Economic Service for India and South Asia-Embassy of France in India, Alliance Francaise of Chennai, French Foreign Trade Advisors have set up the Pavilion at TNGIM 2024, the release added.