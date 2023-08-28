G20: Influx of VIP, VVIP flights creates tumult for airlines, airports

The influx of VIP and VVIP flights during the G20 summit next month is creating tumult for Indian carriers as well as airports in Delhi.

Airlines have informed Delhi International Airport about the cancellation of close to 160 domestic flights in view of air traffic and roadside traffic restrictions due to the G20 summit on September 9 and 10.

The Civil Aviation Ministry last week ordered airlines to curtail flights between September 8 and 10 at Delhi airport to make ample space for the G20 flights. Additionally, the Delhi Police last week said that road travel to Delhi airport would be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit. The police suggested people use the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line for hassle-free movement.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium's data, Delhi International Airport is currently slated to operate 3,497 flights between September 8 and 10.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also instructed Hindon Airport — which has not been handling any commercial flights since January this year — to be prepared just in case any VIP flights' landings have to be shifted there due to scarcity of parking spots at Delhi airport.

The Hindon Airport, situated in the north-east area of the city, is about 35 kms from Delhi International Airport. The road infrastructure from Hindon Airport to Pragati Maidan — where the G20 summit will take place — is not up to the mark for VIP and VVIP movement, so refurbishment work is currently going on there, government officials stated.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet Morgan Stanley to invest Rs 300 cr in Prakhyat Group's warehousing project After quiet quitting & quiet firing, are companies now quiet cutting? Indian steel sector flags Chinese imports, wants 'trade distortions' fixed Housing.com ties up with BOXX to provide insurance plan from cyber fraud 58 firms including top global players registered for IT hardware PLI

"The road from Hindon Airport to central Delhi is currently being beautified. Flower pots and cutouts are being put. The work will be done in the next couple of days," the official noted. Hindon Airport is operated by the government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Meanwhile, the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Delhi International Airport, stated on Monday that it has formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.

"DIAL is already working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation," it mentioned.

DIAL said Terminal 3 now features prominently illuminated G20 summit logos, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal. It has also put standees and cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit to provide insights to passengers. DIAL mentioned it has taken proactive measures to enhance the surrounding environment of the terminals. "This includes the installation of artistic designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flower pots along the adjacent roads," it mentioned.

The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambiance, it mentioned.

Airline officials, meanwhile, complained that they should have been informed earlier about the flights' cancellations or rescheduling due to the G20 summit. "This kind of last-minute order creates immense issues for the airline as well as for the passengers. Everyone knew that the G20 summit would take place on September 9 and 10. This order could have been issued in July itself," a network planning official of a major airline noted. Another airline official said that while only 160 flights have been cancelled at Delhi airport, this number could go up.

As per Cirium, Delhi Airport is scheduled to handle 5.7 per cent more passenger flights in September this year compared to September last year.

DIAL said the airport has clarified that it is 'fully equipped' with sufficient parking space. "Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. We'd like to assure all travellers that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft," the spokesperson added.

However, airline officials did mention that there are issues related to parking bays at Delhi airport. "About 70 planes are currently grounded at Delhi airport. Then, space is needed for planes bringing G20 leaders and delegates. This has pushed the government to ask airlines to curtail flights," an airline official mentioned.

The G20 Summit, with India holding the presidency this year, will occur on September 9 and 10. It will include numerous meetings between heads of state, invitees, and various officials.

The heads of state of over 30 countries, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will participate in the summit.

This year, the theme for the G20 Summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth, One Family, One Future."