Indian GCC model changing from execution-driven to taking ownership

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India have transformed from being execution-driven to ownership-driven, thereby taking on full responsibility of several business functions, according to experts at a panel discussion during 3AI’s flagship event ‘Beyond 2024’ in Bengaluru.

“Earlier, GCCs were attributed to one function whether it was finance, technology, or a specific area. Today, when it comes to sponsorship, it is at the group chief executive officer (CEO) level in most cases. This means that GCCs here are becoming a true microcosm connecting to all the business units… also alignment is becoming much more integral… It is no longer that