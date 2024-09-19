Global tech body concerned over future after import mgmt scheme expires

Business Standard
ITI represents 80 technology firms around the world, including giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, Dell, Microsoft, and Tata Consultancy Services

Ashutosh Mishra Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Global technology trade association Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) has expressed concern about the lack of clarity around the Centre’s import management scheme for laptops and other IT hardware products, after the scheme deadline of September 30.

“In eleven days, the current system, which the government calls the Inventory Management System, essentially a registration programme, expires on September 30. We don't know what's going to happen after that, because even trusted companies are required to register their products and get import permissions. And after 11 days, there's a real risk that if this programme isn’t reinstated, all of these products are going to be cut off,” said ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman at a press briefing on Thursday.
“We don't have any idea what the programme is going to look like, whether it's going to be extended, going to be cancelled, or going to be replaced with something else. And it's creating a lot of uncertainty,” he added.

ITI represents 80 technology firms around the world, including giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, Dell, Microsoft, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Jason also argued that the government should allow trusted partners and companies to offer services to government and the private sector without hindrances.

“I think you should look at trusted partners, look at how you can ensure that trusted companies from trusted countries are permitted to offer service to the government and to the private sector. The best way to address national security concerns is to address those issues and then open the market to companies and countries that do not have any such issues,” he added.

The import management system was introduced on November 1 last year to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China.

It covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs), ultra-small form factor computers, and servers. The government also wanted to ensure a trusted supply chain for electronics in light of growing cybersecurity concerns.

While announcing the end-to-end online system last year, the government had said it would study data before making a decision on how to take it forward.

Officials from the commerce department and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have been holding meetings to determine the future of the system.
 

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

