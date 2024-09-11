Microsoft buys land parcels worth Rs 848 crore in Pune across three years

US-based tech major Microsoft purchased land parcels worth Rs 848 crore in Pune in the last three years. According to Square Yards, the multinational information technology (IT) conglomerate recently bought a 16.4-acre land parcel for Rs 520 crore in Pune’s Hinjewadi area. Earlier, in 2022, it acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial township in Pune district, for Rs 328 crore.

As per the registration document, Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, acquired 16.4 acres (equivalent to 66,414.5 square metres) of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi, one of India’s prominent IT hubs. The transaction was registered in August 2024, involving the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore. Further, the document states that the deed was registered with the relevant sub-registrar on September 6. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. According to Square Yards, a proptech platform, both deals, Pune and Hyderabad, are part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets.

Moreover, in early 2024, Microsoft launched a major skilling initiative in India, aiming to equip two million individuals with artificial intelligence and digital skills by 2025. The programme, known as ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA, is part of the company’s ‘Skills for Jobs’ initiative designed to foster a future-ready workforce.

Currently, the company’s workforce in India includes over 23,000 employees across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. These teams support various business functions, including sales, marketing, research, development, and customer support.