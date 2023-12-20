Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

To prevent immediate repossession of aircraft by lessors after default, the government is contemplating a two-month moratorium rule for the aviation sector

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is considering implementing a two-month moratorium to ensure that aircraft of a bankrupt airline is not immediately taken away by lessors, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in October exempted aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft engines from moratorium under  insolvency law, citing India's adoption of the Cape Town global convention that allows airlines to retain leased aircraft for a maximum of two months in case of rental defaults. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, as the civil aviation ministry's planned Cape Town Convention Bill is yet to be introduced in Parliament, the MCA might advocate for a two-month moratorium on aircraft of insolvent airlines until the convention is formally adopted.

Under the current provisions of India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the transfer or disposal of assets of a stressed firm is barred through a moratorium once resolution proceedings are initiated. The issue of moratorium gained attention after Wadia-owned Go First declared voluntary bankruptcy in May, and the case is currently pending with the Delhi High Court.

According to ET, experts, including former chairman of the insolvency regulator MS Sahoo, have noted that there is effectively no moratorium in place following the October exemption, as the Cape Town provision is yet to be implemented.

The intent behind the MCA's exemption was to facilitate the adoption of the Cape Town Convention and prevent lessors from repossessing aircraft immediately after an insolvency case is admitted. The civil aviation ministry had sought the exemption, arguing that the IBC moratorium rule would increase leasing costs for all airlines.

Also Read

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

SC rejects Go First plea against Delhi HC nod to lessors to access planes

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

RBI approves Hinduja Group directors on board of bankrupt Reliance Capital

Delhi HC tells DGCA to clarify stand on MCA notification on moratorium

Steel demand in FY25 likely to be slower as elections loom: Analysts

Valuation rules for GST on e-gaming platforms effective prospectively: FM

India emerges as key market for technology investments into London in 2023

Ajay Singh's shareholding in SpiceJet down by 38.55% due to new fund raise

Negotiating trade pact with EU, UK, Sri Lanka, Peru: Commerce ministry

Topics : IBC aviation sector in India Aviation sector Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code India airlines Bankruptcy insolvent companies BS Web Reports Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon