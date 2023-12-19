Sensex (    %)
                        
India emerges as key market for technology investments into London in 2023

India emerges as a key market...among the 100 FDI projects won by London & Partners, India leads with a 29 per cent share of inward investment into the capital, followed by Europe

India, India flag

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:58 PM IST



India emerged as a key market for technology investments into London this year as a leading source in the tally for the UK capital's 100 foreign investment projects in the sector for 2023, according to the city's business growth agency.
London & Partners said in an analysis released last week that among the 100 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the year, India leads with a 29 per cent share of inward investment. A sector that witnessed significant growth was climate tech, including an investment from RoadMetrics an artificial intelligence (AI) software mobility company from Bengaluru.
India emerges as a key market...among the 100 FDI projects won by London & Partners, India leads with a 29 per cent share of inward investment into the capital, followed by Europe (24 per cent), and North America (23 per cent), London & Partners said in a statement.
One sector that has witnessed significant growth is climate tech, which now makes up 23 per cent of FDI into the capital a two-fold increase from last year and has led to the creation of nearly 1,000 jobs, a three-fold increase, it said.
The analysis found an additional 278 separate companies have set up in London this year, which it said reaffirms London's position as the leading European and the third top global destination for FDI behind Dubai and Singapore. It added that the 100 tech investments since January 2023 confirmed London as a resilient and highly desirable destination for global investors.
London & Partners teams around the world are the city's talent scouts, identifying the most exciting international businesses in key growth sectors, who will ultimately drive and deliver future growth for London, said Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners.
From assessing the commercial opportunity to hiring their first team to accessing clients and investors, London & Partners' expert teams help shortcut months by putting international companies directly in touch with the right people in London, she said.
I'm delighted that London & Partners has reached this significant milestone of 100 international tech companies investing in our capital, boosting the economy and supporting local jobs, added London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Technology London technology industry

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon