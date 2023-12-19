Sensex (    %)
                        
Negotiating trade pact with EU, UK, Sri Lanka, Peru: Commerce ministry

India is negotiating free trade agreements with the European Union (EU), the UK, Sri Lanka, and Peru, according to a year-end review statement of the commerce ministry.

"Negotiations cover 23 policy areas/chapters. Six rounds of negotiations have been held till October 2023," the ministry said.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

India is negotiating free trade agreements with the European Union (EU), the UK, Sri Lanka, and Peru, according to a year-end review statement of the commerce ministry.
India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement negotiations were formally re-launched on June 17 2022.
"Negotiations cover 23 policy areas/chapters. Six rounds of negotiations have been held till October 2023," the ministry said.
With the UK, 13 rounds of talks have been completed and the next round will take place in January 2024.
"India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) negotiations are ongoing with the 12th round of negotiations conducted from 30th October to 1st November 2023 in Colombo," it said.
It added that both sides also agreed to continue discussions on matters, including apparel quotas and pharmaceutical procurement.
With Peru, it said discussions on various chapters, including rules of origin, trade in goods, trade facilitation, sanitary, and phytosanitary measures were undertaken during this special round of talks.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

