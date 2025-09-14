Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt proposes tax exemption of up to 20 years for data centre developers

Govt proposes tax exemption of up to 20 years for data centre developers

Incentives in Meity's draft include GST input tax credit on assets

data centre
premium

Data centre developers must meet capacity addition, power usage effectiveness, and employment generation targets

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has proposed a tax exemption of up to 20 years for data centre developers, provided they meet targets on capacity addition, power usage effectiveness, and employment generation. These incentives are outlined in a new draft of the National Data Centre Policy, reviewed by Business Standard and circulated among stakeholders for consultation. 
According to the draft, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is likely to request the Ministry of Finance to allow input tax credit (ITC) on the goods and services tax (GST) levied on capital assets, such as data centre construction, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning
Topics : Data centre indian government GST Revamp artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon