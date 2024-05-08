Govt allows pea import of consignments with bill of lading issued till Oct

During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.

Import of yellow peas is allowed after registration under the import monitoring system for all consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before October 31, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import is permitted without the MIP (Minimum Import Price) and port restriction conditions.

"Import of yellow peas...is free without the MIP condition and without port restriction, subject to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before October 31, 2024," the DGFT notification said.

During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.