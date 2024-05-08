Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt allows pea import of consignments with bill of lading issued till Oct

During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23

trade export import

During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Import of yellow peas is allowed after registration under the import monitoring system for all consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before October 31, according to a commerce ministry notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import is permitted without the MIP (Minimum Import Price) and port restriction conditions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Import of yellow peas...is free without the MIP condition and without port restriction, subject to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before October 31, 2024," the DGFT notification said.
During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : yellow peas import trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon