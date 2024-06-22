Govt conducts successful trial of 5G connectivity by balloons; drones next

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has conducted a trial to provide 5G connectivity using balloons in the case of disasters or emergencies.

It is also planning to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to conduct a trial for providing 5G services using drones, sources privy to the development said on Friday.

The DoT is planning to contact at least five drone companies -- Zuppa Geo Nav Tech, Ayaan Autonomous Systems, Comrado Aerospace, Blueinfinity Innovation Labs, and Sagar Defence Engineering -- to participate in the RFP for the second pilot project.

