Govt expanding meeting requirement of medical professionals: Mandaviya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 29 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

The government is following a holistic approach to health by not only upgrading and expanding infrastructure but also creating more institutions to meet the requirement of medical professionals, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stones for two critical care blocks and a BSL-3 laboratory in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, he also stressed the need for collective efforts between the Centre and states to meet the healthcare needs of people. He assured the central government's support to states in their healthcare endeavours.
Mandaviya also inaugurated seven integrated public health laboratories in different districts of Andhra Pradesh.
The BSL laboratory, the seven integrated public health laboratories and the two critical care blocks, once operational, will play a pivotal role in providing quality medical services to the people of the state, he said. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.
These facilities will give a boost to the healthcare infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh and help in addressing the challenges posed by health emergencies, the health ministry said.
"It is our government's responsibility and commitment to provide quality healthcare infrastructure and services to the people as only a healthy country can aspire to become a developed country," Mandaviya said.
The Union health minister added that these new facilities would help in increasing the "ease of attaining" medical services.
"The Union government is following a holistic approach to health by not only upgrading and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the country but also creating more medical and nursing colleges to meet the requirement of medical professionals," he said.
Mandaviya highlighted that the number of AIIMS has increased to 23 while the number of MBBS and nursing seats have doubled in the country.
State Health Minister Rajini said the new facilities under the PM-ABHIM (Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) will help in further strengthening healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

Appreciating the support from the Centre, she said a "substantial allocation of Rs 1,271 crore to Andhra Pradesh under PM-ABHIM will build resilience capable of responding to health emergencies".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

