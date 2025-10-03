Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

The PLI scheme application window extension reflects strong industry interest, rising market demand, and growing confidence in domestic textile manufacturing

Interested applicants may submit their proposals through https://pli.texmin.gov.in/ | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

The government has extended the last date for filing fresh applications under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector till December 31.

The decision follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round that started on August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

"Encouraged by the growing industry interest, the government is offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme," the textiles ministry said in a statement.

The extension of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in the domestic textile manufacturing, it added.

 

Interested applicants may submit their proposals through https://pli.texmin.gov.in/  PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF Apparel & Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles in the country to enable the industry achieve size and scale, become competitive, create employment opportunities for people and support creation of a viable enterprise.

So far, 74 participant companies with committed investment of Rs 28,711 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

