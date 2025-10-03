Friday, October 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Mumbai recorded 6,238 property registrations during Navratri 2025, up 20% year-on-year, with state revenue collections touching ₹587 crore, Knight Frank said in a report

real estate, realty firms

The onset of the festive season revived buyer activity, supported by stable interest rates and improving affordability.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 6,238 property registrations during the ten days of Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025), marking a 20 per cent increase over the 5,199 registrations in the same period last year, according to a report by Knight Frank India.
 
This surge also contributed to a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in state revenue collections, which touched ₹587 crore during the festive period. The daily average of registrations improved from 578 units in Navratri 2024 to 624 units in 2025. Daily stamp duty revenues rose from ₹56 crore in 2024 to ₹59 crore in 2025. The registrations included both new sales and resales.
   
Homebuyers’ confidence remains strong 
Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said: “Mumbai’s housing market has once again proven its strength, with 6,238 properties registered during Navratri 2025 — a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth and the highest festive performance in recent years. This surge, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and the recent GST simplifications, reflects the sustained confidence of homebuyers. The robust revenue collections of ₹587 crore further affirm that buyer sentiment remains firmly positive, establishing a strong foundation for continued momentum in the residential market.”
 
Best September in a decade 

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

Redevelopment rush in Mumbai: Extra carpet area is the new dealmakerpremium

Property registration, registration

Lender loses property documents: Apply to sub-registrar for title copiespremium

real estate

Mumbai property registrations slip 0.1% in July; luxury sales buoy revenue

salman khan, salman

Bollywood actor Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for ₹5.35 crore

Plane

Flying high: Airport-adjacent micro mkts outpace city-wide price growthpremium

September 2025, with 12,070 registrations, was the city’s best September in a decade. The shift in the festive calendar played a pivotal role, as the Shraddh period concluded earlier (September 7–21, 2025), allowing Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025) to drive sales momentum earlier than last year.
 
The onset of the festive season revived buyer activity, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and rising appetite for premium properties, the report said.
 
Shraddh period registrations also show growth 
In 2025, during the Shraddh period, Mumbai recorded 3,368 property registrations. The daily average of registrations increased by 5 per cent, from 292 to 306. Revenue collection also showed significant growth, with a 21 per cent rise in total revenue, at ₹265 crore in 2025 as against ₹219 crore in 2024. The average daily revenue increased by 20 per cent, from ₹24 crore to ₹29 crore.
 
These figures, Knight Frank noted, reflect the enduring strength of Mumbai’s property market, even during traditionally quieter periods.
 

More From This Section

Gaming

Govt proposes national registry of online games under draft rules 2025

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Electronics component plan gets ₹1.15 trillion proposals, says govt

Companies

Esop bonanza: Payouts surge 30% to ₹15,000 crore in FY25, shows datapremium

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices onlinepremium

5G network

5G handsets make up 87% of smartphone shipments in India in H1 of 2025premium

Topics : property deals Knight Frank property market Property rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon