Govt holds wide FTA talks to protect domestic industry: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal emphasised that the new Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has democratised public procurement. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the government holds extensive stakeholder consultations on the free trade agreements (FTAs) and is pursuing these pacts while keeping in mind the interests of the domestic industry.

He said that India is keeping in mind both the offensive and defensive interests of industry while negotiating these agreements.

"We do all our FTAs after holding extensive stakeholder consultations and meetings. We address their (industries) concerns and needs," he told reporters here on the sidelines of an event commemorating the third anniversary of the opening of Vanijya Bhawan.

He added that India is negotiating FTAs with those trading partners which do not compete with the country but rather complement its economy so that industry and people get benefitted from that.

 

"Going forward also, we will do FTAs which will keep in mind national and public interests," he added.

Talking about the Bhawan, Goyal said it is a symbol of modern, efficient, and integrated governance, and a dedicated hub for India's fast-growing commerce and industry ecosystem.

He also said that the event was not merely to mark the anniversary of a brick-and-mortar structure, but to celebrate a transformative vision that has guided the country's progress over the past 11 years.

Goyal emphasised that the new Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has democratised public procurement, enabling participation from entrepreneurs across India, including those in remote corners of the country.

"E-commerce today provides mechanisms to discover the best price and bring producers from every corner into national supply chains," he said.

The minister also said that everybody in the ministry collectively should take responsibility for things like cleanliness of the Bhawan.

"...by next year, same time, our house keeping staff should be 50 per cent of what it is today.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

