Indian game studios level up with local IPs and cultural narratives

Game studios in India, long relegated to outsourcing and support roles, are now packing a punch with original intellectual properties (IPs) rooted in local themes, as the ecosystem matures.

A growing willingness among players to pay for culturally resonant games—coupled with studios’ ability to deliver locally relevant content—is pushing companies to place bigger bets on homegrown titles.

Take the case of Pune-based SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale. Since its launch last year, the game has clocked eight million installs with three million monthly active users. The IP is set to go global, with about 15 million pre-listed users outside India alone.