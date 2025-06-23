Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian game studios level up with local IPs and cultural narratives

Indian game studios level up with local IPs and cultural narratives

As players warm to culturally resonant content, Indian game studios shift focus from outsourcing to homegrown IPs rooted in local themes and traditions

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Game studios in India, long relegated to outsourcing and support roles, are now packing a punch with original intellectual properties (IPs) rooted in local themes, as the ecosystem matures.
 
A growing willingness among players to pay for culturally resonant games—coupled with studios’ ability to deliver locally relevant content—is pushing companies to place bigger bets on homegrown titles.
 
Take the case of Pune-based SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale. Since its launch last year, the game has clocked eight million installs with three million monthly active users. The IP is set to go global, with about 15 million pre-listed users outside India alone.
