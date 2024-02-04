Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt, industry discuss ways for successful implementation of PLI schemes

Officials from ministries and departments, including NITI Aayog, electronics, IT, telecommunications, heavy industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, participated in the discussions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Senior government officials and industry players have discussed ways to enhance collaborations and create a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI schemes, an official statement said on Sunday.
Around 1,200 delegates including beneficiary companies under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for 14 sectors and officials met on February 3 to discuss and chart out the strategy for effective and seamless implementation of these schemes, the commerce and industry ministry said.
Officials from ministries and departments, including NITI Aayog, electronics, IT, telecommunications, heavy industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, participated in the discussions.
The opening session was followed by two interactive sessions covering all the 14 sectors, with the objective of exploring areas of collaboration between the government and industry champions and creating a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI Schemes.
Addressing the meeting, commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal encouraged industry's constructive feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the schemes.
Goyal has urged the industry champions to intensify their focus on enhancing competitiveness within their respective sectors, fostering a business environment that stimulates innovation, efficiency, and adaptability.

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

