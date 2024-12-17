Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt needs to properly monitor export promotion scheme EPCG: CAG report

Govt needs to properly monitor export promotion scheme EPCG: CAG report

The scheme allows import of capital goods for pre-production, production, and post-production at nil customs duty but subject to meeting export obligations

Exports, Export

The scheme not only allows duty-free imports of capital goods but also grants a long gestation period for meeting the export obligation. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry needs to properly monitor the scheme to promote exports, EPCG, as it not only allows duty-free imports of capital goods but also grants a long gestation period for meeting the export obligation, according to a CAG audit report.

The scheme allows import of capital goods for pre-production, production, and post-production at nil customs duty but subject to meeting export obligations.

The report also said the import of capital goods from ports other than the registered port without adhering to the prescribed procedure involves the risk of importing the goods from multiple ports using the same authorisation that have revenue implications and has the risk of misuse of the bonds.

 

The customs and regional authorities should monitor such cases scrupulously and invoke penal action for non-compliance, CAG said in a statement.

It has presented the performance audit report on the scheme in Parliament.

"The scheme not only allows duty-free imports of capital goods but also grants a long gestation period for meeting the export obligation (EO) and therefore needs to be duly monitored by the regional authorities for successful implementation of the scheme," it said.

More From This Section

PremiumMortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India's largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo

The influencer economy: Brands tap social media's vast reach for marketing

NBFC payouts, salary, ceo salary

Compensation paid by companies to independent director continues to rise

export import trade

Imports from UAE, S Africa, Switzerland grew in triple digits in Nov

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Developers plan record 253 mn sq ft housing supply amid robust demand

Daikin

Daikin India ties up with Rechi to set up AC compressor plant in Andhra

A performance audit was conducted to ascertain whether the issue, utilisation, redemption and implementation of authorisations by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the customs department is being done in an efficient and effective manner, it said.

"This report contains 72 audit observations and 26 recommendations. The performance audit has revenue implication of Rs 479.81 crore," it added.

It also said the audit has observed incorrect fixation of Specific Export Obligation (SEO), fixing same Average Export Obligation (AEO) for different financial years as well as different AEOs for the same fiscal year.

It added that the audit found that facilitation measures of the online system for processing of applications under the ease of doing business for simplifying the process of issuance of EPCG, authorisations need to be reviewed as the online system do not check the veracity of the documents submitted, but only prompts to upload the documents before submission.

Further, it said it was observed that the extensions were granted in a routine manner without any reasonable assurance in the form of export orders, purchase contracts, and filing of annual returns to ascertain the feasibility of fulfilment of EO (export obligation) within the extended period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US-China, US-China trade

Mexico, Canada, Asean gained more from US-China trade war than India: GTRI

Trade, Port, Container

'Should not be concerned much about imports as long as exports' grow'

Jet fueling

Asia's jet fuel imports from India to hit multi-yr high in Nov, shows data

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mohamed Irfaan, Guyana President

PM Modi visits Guyana: Why South American nation is crucial to India

Shipping, trade, import, export

China top import source for India during Apr-Oct, exports to China dip 9%

Topics : India exports India trade EPCG CAG report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon