Daikin India ties up with Rechi to set up compressor plant in Andhra

Daikin Industries, through its 100 per cent subsidiary, Daikin Airconditioning (“Daikin India”), and a major in the compressor business Rechi Precision Co., Taiwan (“Rechi Precision”) have announced plans to set up a joint venture (JV) company to manufacture, design and sell rotary (inverter and non-inverter) compressors in India and some overseas markets under a JV agreement, both companies said in a joint release.
“Rechi Precision’s innovative rotary compressor technology complements Daikin India’s portfolio and delivers substantial benefits including localised products, affordability and enhanced reliability,” the release said.
Under this JV agreement, Daikin India will hold a majority share. In the initial phase of the partnership, efforts will concentrate on providing test samples of Rechi Group Taiwan’s rotary compressors (both inverter and non-inverter) to India’s AC manufacturers to facilitate swift adoption and evaluation, the release said.
The joint venture is expected to become operational by Q4 of FY25. “The JV includes plans to build a new 33-acre manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, ensuring we meet growing customer demand and scale for future market shifts,” it said.
“This JV formation is in line with our mid-term business strategy to establish a major hub in India. By partnering with Rechi Precision, a Taiwanese company known for its cost-effective material procurement and manufacturing expertise and extensive global track record in compressor sales, we aim to build a business foundation for compressor production and sales in India,” Shoji Uehara, executive officer, global operations division, Daikin Industries, Japan, said in its release.
Uehara added, “Specifically, this new company will produce and sell compressors domestically to alleviate supply shortages and cater to both Daikin internal and external demand. As we expand our business, we will support the ‘Make in India’ policy as a leading air conditioning company and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Indian market through stable supply.”
“In this joint venture, Rechi Precision will bring technical know-how, R&D (research and development), continuous product development, production engineering capability, etc, and play a key role in setting up sales and service capability in India for the rotary compressor business. We are very excited to partner with Daikin and bring the latest technology in the field of rotary compressors to India,” said Chen Shen Tien, chairman of Sampo Corporation, holding company of Rechi Precision.
KJ Jawa, chairman and managing director of Daikin India, also said that the partnership marks a significant milestone in broadening Daikin India’s offerings, enabling the company to deliver a wider array of advanced rotary compressor technologies tailored for residential HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) solutions.
Jawa added, “As the market witnesses growing demand for cost-effective air conditioners, our extensive sales network, customer-centric approach, strong brand reputation, and reliable after-sales support—combined with Rechi Precision’s innovative rotary compressor expertise—will empower us to provide economical and efficient air-conditioning options for our valued customers.”