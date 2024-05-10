Govt portal pins 898,000 missing phones, less than 15% recovered: DoT

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has managed to trace 8.99 lakh lost or stolen mobile phones and blocked 16.13 lakh devices since its launch. However, while the recovery rate of stolen devices has increased in recent months, it remains less than 15 per cent nationally.

The latest Sanchar Saathi portal data shows that 1.31 lakh devices, or 14.6 per cent of traced phones, have been recovered nationwide. According to government estimates, around 50,000 mobile phones are stolen every month in the country.

However, the recovery rates vary widely. The Telangana circle has the best record so far, recovering nearly 69 per cent of the phones tracked, followed by Andhra Pradesh (60 per cent) and Rajasthan (38.35 per cent). Meanwhile, Delhi Police recovered only 1.43 per cent of all tracked phones.





Most tracking requests are registered by users themselves, while the recovery is facilitated by police departments across the country, officials said.

While the portal utilises cutting-edge technology to quickly track and block missing or stolen devices, only on-ground police work can recover them.

“The number of recoveries has risen a lot but remains low, considering that the location of many phones is now being accurately tracked. The issue has been raised with state home departments,” a senior DoT official said.

Meanwhile, DoT has directed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets pan-India that were misused in cybercrimes. Orders for immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these handsets have been issued, the department said on Friday. These will be disconnected if they fail re-verification.

Launched nationwide on May 16, the CEIR is part of the DoT’s Sanchar Saathi portal. It is the primary government platform aimed at protecting mobile phone users from various frauds such as identity theft, forged Know Your Customer (KYC), mobile device theft, and banking fraud.