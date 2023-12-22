Sensex (    %)
                        
Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

Telecommunications Bill: If any mobile user has more than nine SIM cards issued on one Aadhaar card, they will be penalised up to Rs 50,000 for the first time and Rs 2 lakh for subsequent offences

Telecom Bill 2023 was cleared by Parliament on December 21 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, got a thumbs up from the Parliament on December 21. The Centre introduced it in the Parliament on December 18. The bill sought changes to current regulatory mechanisms in the telecom industry and provided for stringent requirements on verification, among other things. 

The bill consolidated different telecom laws of 1885, 1933, and 1950. 
Telecommunications Bill: How will it impact mobile users and companies?

  1. If any person is found to be using another's government ID to get a new SIM card, they will face jail of up to three years or a maximum penalty of Rs 50 lakh or both.
  2. If any mobile user has more than nine SIM cards issued on one Aadhaar card, they will be penalised up to Rs 50,000 for the first time and Rs 2 lakh for subsequent offences.
  3. If any company provides service without authorisation or gets it illegally, they can be put behind bars for up to three years or fined up to Rs 2 crore or both. Breaching terms and conditions may lead to a penalty of up to Rs 5 crore.
  4. If any criminal is found in possession of a custom SIM box or primary rate interface of any other device to make illegal international calls, they will be penalised up to Rs 10 lakh.
  5. Telecom companies can only get equipment from the Centre's "trusted sources".
  6. The Centre will have the power to establish rules for cybersecurity in telecom networks.
  7. The chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) should have at least 30 years of experience. For Trai members, the eligibility is 25 years.
  8. The companies need to get prior consent from users to receive advertising messages. The telcos also need to maintain a record of Do Not Disturb numbers. Moreover, an online redressal platform also needs to be set up.
  9. The verification of the identity of subscribers can only be done using biometric-based IDs like Aadhaar Cards.
  10. The telecom spectrum will only be issued through auction except in some cases of national security, defence, disaster management and transport.  

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

