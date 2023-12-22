Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

Telecom Bill 2023 was cleared by Parliament on December 21 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, got a thumbs up from the Parliament on December 21. The Centre introduced it in the Parliament on December 18. The bill sought changes to current regulatory mechanisms in the telecom industry and provided for stringent requirements on verification, among other things.

The bill consolidated different telecom laws of 1885, 1933, and 1950.

Telecommunications Bill: How will it impact mobile users and companies?