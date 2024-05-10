Business Standard
Numbers 'missing' in CSR data, tracking how funds are used gets difficult

Data available earlier is left out in FY23 after government allowed companies to make limited disclosures

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

The money that companies spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes hit a record high in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) but it is getting difficult to track what they are spending on.

The ministry of corporate affairs in September 2022 allowed companies to make limited disclosures about CSR spending, prompting businesses to stop revealing information. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) spent a record Rs 15,524 crore on CSR programmes in 2022-23, according to data collated by tracker primeinfobase.com. It is the latest year for which numbers are available. Less than Rs 3,500 crore worth of spends
First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

