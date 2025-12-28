Govt prepares to showcase IndiaAI Mission LLM progress at AI Impact Summit

How will the government showcase real-world AI use cases?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the nodal ministry for hosting the event, has asked all major government departments to showcase their apps and how AI (artificial intelligence) has been used to improve their functioning, a senior government official said.

“The focus will be on showing the real-world impact of AI in improving the lives of citizens and how it has helped in ensuring democratic access to technology for everyone,” the official said.

Who are the global tech leaders expected at the summit?

Jensen Huang, the president and chief executive officer of Nvidia, Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, among others, are also scheduled to attend the event, the sources said.

What will the summit’s working groups discuss?

During the five-day event, the IT ministry has proposed to set up seven working groups, which will deliberate and discuss the finer points around concepts such as AI for economic growth and social good, democratising resources, human capital, resilience, innovation and efficiency, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, and science.

While various experts from India will chair the respective working groups, the government has also invited experts from 14 countries to co-chair these groups and deliberate on these aspects, another official said.

“So, for example, we have invited experts and government officials from Brazil and Japan to be co-chairs of the working group on safe and trusted AI, and the French delegation to co-chair the resilience, innovation and efficiency working group,” the official said.

How will the summit support startups and young innovators?

Apart from the working groups, the government also plans to showcase startups that have developed AI solutions for large-scale, transformative impact, identify other startups founded by entrepreneurs under 21 years old, and provide them with the guidance and mentorship they need, the official said.

A second initiative for students up to Class 12 will be a bootcamp of sorts, showcasing the top 50 innovations from students across India. The IT ministry also plans to use the AI Impact Summit as a showcase for high-potential AI startups working on addressing critical social needs, one of the officials quoted above said.

“Our aim is to place these founders and startups in front of the right investor, policymakers and other technology leaders who can give them the right guidance, not just on the steps ahead but also the mistakes to avoid,” the official said.

How many pre-summit events have been held so far?