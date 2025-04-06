Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt should negotiate with US on trade deal, finds Indian CEO survey

Govt should negotiate with US on trade deal, finds Indian CEO survey

A nationwide survey conducted by this newspaper soon after Trump tariffs on several countries showed that 80 per cent of the 15 CEOs want India to negotiate with the American government

trade, tariff
Premium

The survey showed that a majority of Indian CEOs (73.33 per cent) are not making changes in their strategies to meet the challenge of higher tariffs

BS Reporters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A vast majority of Indian CEOs prefer that the Modi government engage in trade negotiations with the United States rather than adopt a retaliatory approach, following the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian exports, according to a dipstick survey of top executives.
 
A nationwide survey conducted by this newspaper soon after the Trump government imposed tariffs on several countries showed that 80 per cent of the 15 CEOs want India to negotiate with the American government (see chart). “The government should not take any knee-jerk reaction. The current government approach of wait and watch is the
Topics : Trade deal Indian CEO Survey Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon