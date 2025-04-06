Govt should negotiate with US on trade deal, finds Indian CEO survey

A vast majority of Indian CEOs prefer that the Modi government engage in trade negotiations with the United States rather than adopt a retaliatory approach, following the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian exports, according to a dipstick survey of top executives.

A nationwide survey conducted by this newspaper soon after the Trump government imposed tariffs on several countries showed that 80 per cent of the 15 CEOs want India to negotiate with the American government (see chart). “The government should not take any knee-jerk reaction. The current government approach of wait and watch is the