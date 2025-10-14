Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to broaden qualification criteria to recruit medical device inspectors

Govt to broaden qualification criteria to recruit medical device inspectors

The ministry has issued a draft notification proposing an amendment to add qualifications for inspectors and government analysts under Rule 18 of the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device
premium

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In order to broaden the scope for the recruitment of medical device inspectors and government analysts, the Union Health Ministry is planning to amend the Medical Device Rules, 2017, by introducing qualification criteria for the posts.
 
The ministry has issued a draft notification proposing an amendment to add qualifications for inspectors and government analysts under Rule 18 of the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017.
 
As part of the amendment, a person who has a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in areas such as biomedical, chemical, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, or biotechnology from a recognised university or institute would be eligible
Topics : Medical devices Health sector hospitals
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon