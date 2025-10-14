Govt to broaden qualification criteria to recruit medical device inspectors

In order to broaden the scope for the recruitment of medical device inspectors and government analysts, the Union Health Ministry is planning to amend the Medical Device Rules, 2017, by introducing qualification criteria for the posts.

The ministry has issued a draft notification proposing an amendment to add qualifications for inspectors and government analysts under Rule 18 of the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017.

As part of the amendment, a person who has a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in areas such as biomedical, chemical, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, or biotechnology from a recognised university or institute would be eligible