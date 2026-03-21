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Goyal meets Eli Lilly Prez; discusses steps to strengthen 'Make in India'

Goyal said the discussions focused on increasing operations and investments in India, and ways to strengthen the 'Make in India for the world' initiative

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal also held a virtual meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis and Zepto's co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International, discussing India's growth trajectory and the company's expanding presence in the country.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal said on Friday that the discussions focused on Eli Lilly and Company's increasing operations and investments in India, and ways to further strengthen the 'Make in India for the world' initiative.

"Held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive VP and President, Lilly International, USA. We discussed the India growth story, Eli Lilly & Company's expanding operations and investments in India, and the steps to further strengthen Make in India for the world," the post read.

 

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Harry Theoharis, Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He highlighted that the discussions revolved around deepening cooperation between India and Greece.

"Held a virtual meeting with Mr. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece. Discussed ways to further deepen India-Greece cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, maritime connectivity and other areas of mutual interest. India values its growing partnership with Greece and looks forward to advancing this engagement further," Piyush Goyal said on X.

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Goyal also held a "productive interaction" with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, focusing on skilling, innovation, and strengthening supply chains.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal shared details of the meeting, highlighting discussions around youth and entrepreneurship.

"A productive interaction with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO of ZeptoNow," he said. "Our conversation focused on strengthening skilling initiatives for our youth and leveraging innovation-led entrepreneurship to build globally competitive enterprises," the minister added.

He further noted that the meeting also explored ways to integrate farmers into modern supply chains. "Deliberated on the deeper integration of farmers into modern supply chains to enhance market access and value realisation," he said.

The interaction comes amid the rapid rise of India's startup ecosystem, which has become a key driver of economic growth and innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Eli Lilly Make in India

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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