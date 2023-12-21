Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GSI data, NGDR to help makers of pumped storage hydro projects: Official

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao on Thursday stressed on the role of leading organisations under the mines ministry, including the GSI, to build pumped storage hydro power projects and highways

Hydro power, dam

GSI data and the recently launched National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal will help developers of pumped storage hydro power project, he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao on Thursday stressed on the role of leading organisations under the mines ministry, including the Geological Survey of India (GSI), to build pumped storage hydro power projects and highways.
Addressing a workshop, the secretary made a special mention of the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) for their inputs on assessing the quality of stones being used in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
GSI data and the recently launched National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal will help developers of pumped storage hydro power project, he said.
Rao underlined the vast geological, geotechnical data generated by the GSI over its journey of more than 172 years.
"Rao called upon GSI to gear up to the demand from the industry and augment its in-house capacity in Mission IV to cater to desired quality output in a time-bound manner," the mines ministry said in a statement.
Rao said the power ministry has envisioned construction of a large number of pumped storage hydro power projects for augmenting another 47 GW of renewable clean and green energy by 2032 by adopting a new guideline of Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulation, appraisal, and construction by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
He urged the Central Water Commission (CWC), GSI, and CEA to discuss the guidelines and review them if so desired for pumped storage hydro power project development.

Also Read

GSI conducts 122 exploration projects for critical minerals this year

CBI conducts raids over 'graft' in Rs 2,200 crore J&K hydro power project

Govt to launch first-ever auction of critical mineral blocks on Wednesday

Himachal Pradesh: Alert sounded as Malana dam gate malfunctions in Kullu

SJVN CMD reviews hydro projects in Himachal, Uttarakhand amid deluge

164 planes lying idle at 15 airports in country, govt shares data in LS

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins Centre's reconstituted startup advisory panel

Waaree Energies to invest $1 billion in Texas solar panel factory

Alcoholic beverages exports to cross $1 bn in next few years: Report

Adani family plans $1 bn investment in conglomerate's green energy unit

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hydro power projects GSI report mines ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon