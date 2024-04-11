Business Standard
Heat maps, virtual assistants: Malls ramp up AI use to track business

Technology helps them in knowing footfall and where visitors are flocking to

Chatbots track past purchases and browsing behaviour to recommend products to customers | Representative image

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Shopping malls keen to know the number of visitors they have, where they are flocking and what services they need are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), say real estate industry executives and consultants.

"AI is used to predict their (customer) preferences, design layout, and in conjunction with the demographics of the catchment area, even come up with a mall's brand mix," said Ajendra Singh, vice-president (sales and marketing) at Spectrum Metro Mall in Noida.

Uddhav Poddar, managing director at Bhumika Group, a mall developer in Rajasthan, said his company has installed scanners in its properties and the data collected is
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

