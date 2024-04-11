Heat maps, virtual assistants: Malls ramp up AI use to track business

Shopping malls keen to know the number of visitors they have, where they are flocking and what services they need are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), say real estate industry executives and consultants.

"AI is used to predict their (customer) preferences, design layout, and in conjunction with the demographics of the catchment area, even come up with a mall's brand mix," said Ajendra Singh, vice-president (sales and marketing) at Spectrum Metro Mall in Noida.

Uddhav Poddar, managing director at Bhumika Group, a mall developer in Rajasthan, said his company has installed scanners in its properties and the data collected is