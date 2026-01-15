Stepping Up: How homegrown sneakers are redefining India's footwear scene

“I really couldn’t believe it when I saw such classy, trendy sneakers at Neeman’s — all between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000,” says Alok Rawat, a Delhi-based corporate professional who recently walked away from global footwear brands that, he says, “made a big hole in my pocket.” What sealed the deal was not just price. “They’re extremely comfortable and lightweight — almost like walking on air. And it helps that many of these shoes use recycled materials. It feels good to do my bit for the environment.”

How sneakers evolved from athletic gear to lifestyle staple Over the past decade, sneakers have quietly become one of the most democratised fashion items in India. The rise of casual wear at work, urban commuting, and travel-heavy lifestyles has pushed consumers to prioritise comfort without sacrificing style. What’s new is that this demand is no longer being met only by global giants.

A new generation of Indian sneaker brands is stepping into the spotlight — designing for local tastes, Indian weather, and daily usage patterns. Consumers who once aspired to Nike, Adidas or Puma are now increasingly open to domestically designed alternatives that cost significantly less but deliver comparable comfort and everyday durability.

Industry watchers say global supply disruptions, rising import duties and currency volatility have only accelerated this shift. For Gen Z and young professionals in particular, sneakers are no longer just performance footwear — they are expressions of identity, values and practicality.

Inside India’s growing homegrown sneaker ecosystem India’s homegrown sneaker ecosystem today spans a wide spectrum. Brands such as Gully Labs, Comet, Neeman’s, CHNKS, Thaely, Zeesh, Solethreads, 7-10, Bacca Bucci and RapidBox cater to different consumer cohorts — from sustainability-focused buyers and minimalist professionals to trend-driven youth.

Together, they signal a clear shift: Indian consumers are no longer defaulting to imported labels. Instead, they are backing local brands that combine everyday comfort, thoughtful design and accessible pricing.

How Indian brands are filling the ‘missing middle’ One brand that exemplifies this new positioning is CHNKS, founded in 2023 by Aakanksha Rathod. Rathod says she spotted a clear gap in the market early on. “There were mass sneakers focused largely on price, and global brands that felt aspirational but inaccessible. What was missing were Indian brands that balanced everyday comfort, clean design and honest pricing — without trying too hard to look streetwear, overly sporty or rebellious,” she explains.

Over the past two years, Rathod says Indian consumers have become far more design-aware. “There’s growing pride in buying Indian, but expectations are also higher now — in terms of quality, fit and brand thoughtfulness. People want to relate to the brand; they want it to feel intentional and reliable, not just trendy.”

Positioned firmly as a lifestyle sneaker brand, CHNKS avoids performance- or gym-led marketing. Its sneakers are designed for people who spend long hours on their feet — commuting, working, running errands, travelling or meeting friends. “They’re meant for real life,” Rathod says.

CHNKS uses a mix of premium suede or faux leather uppers, durable TPR and rubber outsoles, and cushioned PU moulded insoles to balance comfort, flexibility and everyday support. Priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,500, the brand sits in the affordable-premium bracket — significantly below global peers, yet far removed from budget footwear.

Why some brands are redefining premium without loud branding Another homegrown brand taking a distinctly different route is Zeesh, founded by Zeeshan Avoor. Zeesh’s philosophy is rooted in material integrity rather than marketing flash.

“At Zeesh, premium means real materials, clean design and long-term comfort,” says Avoor. “We don’t chase trends or loud branding. A sneaker is premium because it’s made right — not because it’s priced high.”

Zeesh works with full-grain and top-grain leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries — widely considered the global gold standard for responsible leather. The leather is selected for durability, breathability and its ability to age well over time — qualities particularly important in India’s hot and humid conditions.

How sustainability is shaping everyday sneaker choices Sustainability, once a niche concern, is now becoming a mainstream differentiator. Brands like Neeman’s and Thaely have built strong recall around recycled materials and lower environmental impact — appealing to urban consumers who want their purchases to align with personal values.

Importantly, these brands are proving that eco-conscious design does not have to come at a steep premium. With direct-to-consumer models, tighter supply chains and local manufacturing, they are able to offer competitive pricing without sacrificing margins or quality.

How homegrown brands are winning India’s youth sneaker market The momentum is equally visible in the youth and entry-level sneaker segment. Brands such as Funkfeets are carving out space by speaking directly to young, style-driven consumers. Founded by Sanat Srivastava, Funkfeets primarily caters to the 15–30 age group with unisex sneakers that resonate strongly with a female-first audience.

“Our designs are intentionally quirky and bold,” says Srivastava. “They’re made for everyday wear — college, work, casual movement — not performance athletics.”

Funkfeets keeps prices accessible by tightly controlling manufacturing. The brand supplies raw materials directly to manufacturing partners, cutting out middlemen while maintaining quality. Using lightweight yet durable uppers, cushioned insoles and flexible outsoles suited for urban use, the sneakers are designed for long-hour comfort.

Priced between ₹1,200 and ₹3,000 — with an average spend of around ₹2,200 — Funkfeets positions itself as a value-led alternative to global lifestyle sneakers from Nike or Adidas, which often retail upwards of ₹6,000–Rs 12,000. “Our customers aren’t paying for celebrity endorsements,” Srivastava says. “They’re paying for design, comfort and personality.”

What lies ahead for India’s homegrown sneaker brands Challenges remain. Scaling manufacturing, ensuring consistent quality, building offline retail presence and competing with the marketing muscle of global giants are not easy tasks. But the fundamentals are in place.

As India’s consumers become more discerning — and more comfortable backing local brands — homegrown sneaker labels are no longer fringe players. They are shaping a distinctly Indian footwear narrative: one that values comfort over hype, relevance over aspiration, and everyday usability over logo-led prestige.