Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Hope govt brings down tax burden on aerated beverages category: IBA

Hope govt brings down tax burden on aerated beverages category: IBA

Currently, aerated beverages, regardless of their sugar content, attract a 28 per cent GST-the highest slab-along with a compensation cess of 12 per cent

bottles, softdrink

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) on Wednesday said it hopes the 12 per cent cess on the carbonated beverages category will be waived in 2026, bringing down the tax on the category to 28 per cent.  This statement follows reports on Tuesday suggesting that a Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation had proposed an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on ‘sin’ items such as aerated beverages and tobacco to 35 per cent.  Currently, aerated beverages, regardless of their sugar content, attract a 28 per cent GST—the highest slab—along with a compensation cess of 12 per cent. This takes the total tax burden on the category to 40 per cent.  “Even zero-sugar products are taxed at 40 per cent. We have made representations to all levels of the government, but taxation remains a bottleneck for us,” said CK Jaipuria, chairman, IBA.  However, later on Tuesday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) termed these reports as “premature and speculative.”  “There should be a scientific reason behind the GST rates. If sugar is the problem, all sugary products should attract a higher slab. The tax structure is an impediment to investment in the industry,” JP Meena, secretary general, IBA, told Business Standard.

Also Read

Nestle

Nestle to restructure after it misses nine-month organic sales forecast

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Centre's support to help attain $1 bn exports of alcoholic beverages: CIABC

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Govt eyes $1 bn exports of alcoholic beverages in next few years: APEDA

Coca Cola coke

With double-digit volume growth in Q2, Coca-Cola bullish on India

PremiumIn 2023, after more than two years of development and testing, Mondelez India launched a version of Bournvita that delivers about half the recommended daily allowance of key micronutrients for children, including iron, iodine, and zinc, as well as vi

Global firms are reducing sugar and salt in their packaged items in India

Topics : Beverages GST tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon