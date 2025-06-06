Multiplexes bank on 'Housefull 5' repeat viewings to lift footfalls

In the first half of 2025, only a few Hindi-language films — such as Chhaava and Raid 2 — managed to draw audiences to theatres. This trend may shift with the release of Housefull 5 on Friday, as multiplex chains anticipate a rise in footfalls and occupancy levels, projected to range between 40 and 60 per cent compared to traditional releases.

The optimism follows an announcement by Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the producers of the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, that the murder mystery comedy will feature two different endings, each revealing a different killer.

“We fully expect this