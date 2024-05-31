How green is my building: Demand for sustainable homes, offices is rising

Amid increasing concern for the health of the planet, sustainability is emerging as more than just a trendy buzzword for developers.



A report by advisory firm Xynteo released on March 22 sheds light on the shifting landscape. In Tier-I Indian cities, middle-income residents are willing to pay an extra 5-10 per cent for sustainable living, while companies are showing a readiness to invest up to 15 per cent more in green-certified structures.



In Mumbai, the number of residents exhibiting a strong preference for sustainability when buying homes, prioritising features like green spaces and indoor air quality, is 70 per cent