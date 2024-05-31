Business Standard
How green is my building: Demand for sustainable homes, offices is rising

Amid increasing concern for the health of the planet, sustainability is emerging as more than just a trendy buzzword for developers

Aneeka Chatterjee
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:10 AM IST
Amid increasing concern for the health of the planet, sustainability is emerging as more than just a trendy buzzword for developers.
 
A report by advisory firm Xynteo released on March 22 sheds light on the shifting landscape. In Tier-I Indian cities, middle-income residents are willing to pay an extra 5-10 per cent for sustainable living, while companies are showing a readiness to invest up to 15 per cent more in green-certified structures.
 
In Mumbai, the number of residents exhibiting a strong preference for sustainability when buying homes, prioritising features like green spaces and indoor air quality, is 70 per cent
Topics : Real Estate Green Infrastructure Realty housing sector

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

