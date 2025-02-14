Business Standard

HR leaders fast-track AI adoption to enhance workplace efficiency

HR leaders fast-track AI adoption to enhance workplace efficiency

At the TiE Delhi-NCR HR Summit 2025, industry leaders emphasised how AI is transforming HR operations, making them smarter, faster, and more precise

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Feb 14 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only reshaping workplaces and redefining efficiency but also rapidly transforming human resources (HR) departments. From recruitment to lead generation and real-time performance audits, companies are fast-tracking AI adoption to streamline core HR functions.
 
In talent acquisition, AI has already become a game-changer. Amit Malik, head of employee relations at Hero MotoCorp, highlighted how AI-driven recruitment is replacing traditional manual screening.
 
"Earlier, we relied on extensive cold-calling and manual resume matching. Now, AI automatically sources, screens, and matches candidates with job descriptions, significantly improving hiring speed and accuracy," he said.
 
At the TiE Delhi-NCR HR Summit
