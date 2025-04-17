HUL agrees to take down Lakme's sunscreen ad in dispute with Mamaearth

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will take down its Lakmé sunscreen advertisement campaign which disparaged products sold by Honasa Consumer's skincare brand, The Derma Co.

The company said it would also introduce key modifications to address Honasa's concerns, remove the term ‘online bestseller’ and alter the packaging design from orange to yellow in the advertisement to avoid confusion with The Derma Co’s product.

The FMCG major told Justice Amit Bansal that it will remove online posts within 24 hours and hoardings within 48 hours. The court took note