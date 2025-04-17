Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL agrees to take down Lakme's sunscreen ad in dispute with Mamaearth

HUL agrees to take down Lakme's sunscreen ad in dispute with Mamaearth

The FMCG major told Justice Amit Bansal that it will remove online posts within 24 hours and hoardings within 48 hours

HUL had moved the Bombay High Court, alleging that Honasa Consumer disparaged its Lakmé brand in its sunscreen advertisement.

Bhavini MishraSharleen Dsouza New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will take down its Lakmé sunscreen advertisement campaign which disparaged products sold by Honasa Consumer's skincare brand, The Derma Co.
 
The company said it would also introduce key modifications to address Honasa's concerns, remove the term ‘online bestseller’ and alter the packaging design from orange to yellow in the advertisement to avoid confusion with The Derma Co’s product.
 
The FMCG major told Justice Amit Bansal that it will remove online posts within 24 hours and hoardings within 48 hours. The court took note
Topics : FMCGs Hindustan Unilever HUL Mamaearth Delhi High Court

