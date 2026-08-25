Hyundai Motor India partners Jio-bp to integrate EV charging networks

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Jio-bp to integrate their respective EV charging networks and enhance charging accessibility for EV users across India.

Jio-bp is the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, and is a leading provider of EV charging services and solutions.

Through this collaboration, EV customers will be able to discover, access and use Jio-bp pulse charging stations using the myHyundai app, Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) integrated EV charging platform, further enhancing charging convenience and accessibility, the company said in a statement.

With the integration of the Jio-bp pulse network, HMIL's EV charging ecosystem now provides access to over 37,000 charging points across India, while HMIL's high-capacity chargers will also be gradually integrated into the Jio-bp pulse charge pro app, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, HMIL Executive Director and Function Head, Corporate Planning, Hyun Sup Lee said, "This partnership with Jio-bp pulse marks another significant step towards strengthening the EV ecosystem in India by enhancing charging accessibility and convenience for our customers." He further said,"Through the integration of our charging networks, we are simplifying the charging journey and enabling Hyundai EV owners to access a wider network of reliable charging solutions through the myHyundai app." Additionally, Lee said,"HMIL and Jio-bp pulse will explore opportunities to introduce customer-centric offers in the future, further enhancing the ownership experience for EV customers." Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria said,"India's shift to electric mobility depends on building trust at scale. Our partnership with Hyundai Motor India reflects that shared conviction. By bringing our nationwide network and high-performance charging infrastructure to Hyundai, we are not just adding charging points, we are building that trust together." Behuria further said,"This collaboration marks a meaningful step in our broader vision to make clean mobility accessible, dependable, and future-ready for every Indian on the road." Jio-bp CEO Akshay Wadhwa said for EV owners, range anxiety is often not just about charger availability, but about knowing whether the next charger will be operational.

"That's where Jio-bp pulse comes in, with high-uptime charging stations and fast-charging technology designed to deliver a reliable and fast charging experience. Together with Hyundai, we are making it easier for customers to access this network directly through the app," he noted.

Jio-bp contributes over 7,000 active charging points spread across more than 300 cities, significantly widening the geographic footprint available to EV owners. Many of these are strategically located along major national highways, enabling smoother, more confident long-distance travel, HMIL said in the statement.

Its charging infrastructure includes high-capacity DC fast chargers ranging from 60 kW to 480 kW, allowing EV users to charge at speeds closer to their maximum hardware potential, the company added.