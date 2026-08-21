Kabra Extrusiontechnik skyrockets 181% from June low; hits 52-week high

Kabra Extrusiontechnik share price movement

Kabra Extrusiontechnik (KET) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹575, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market.

The stock price of the industrial products company zoomed 181 per cent from a low of ₹204.40 touched on June 2, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹644.65 on February 9, 2023.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, KET outperformed the market by surging 154 per cent, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It skyrocketed 236 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹171 hit on March 30, 2026.

At 01:46 PM on Friday, the stock quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹564.25, against a 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik overview, Q1 results

KET is India’s premier manufacturer & exporter of plastic extrusion machineries. KET is a part of the renowned Kolsite Group having over 6 decades of experience, more than 15,000 installations, and a presence in over 100 countries across America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. KET enjoys a leadership position in the extrusion market.

Geon (erstwhile Battrixx) is KET's future technologies division. It is dedicated to developing and producing green energy systems and solutions that will power India’s transition into green energy storage and electric transportation. Geon provides real time data feedback loops to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It has the capability to manufacture safe, optimum and regulatory compliant battery packs. Geon enjoys long term co-development partnerships with OEMs.

In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), KET's revenue surged by 44.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹124.5 crore, driven by exceptional momentum in Geon’s lithium-ion battery business, which grew by 133.1 per cent YoY to ₹70.1 crore in Q1FY27. Focused execution and operational efficiencies also enabled the company to return to positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter.

The management said the company continued to strengthen its market position despite temporary softness in the extrusion machinery segment, particularly in pipe applications. Although elevated raw material prices and higher logistics costs moderated segment margins during the quarter, the underlying business fundamentals remained strong, positioning the segment for improved performance as market conditions normalize, the management said.

On the other hand, Geon continued to benefit from accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption, supported by improving ownership economics and favourable industry dynamics. The division further strengthened its position across electric mobility, energy storage, telecom, solar, and residential power backup segments, reinforcing its role as a key growth driver for the company.

Business outlook

The outlook for Kabra Extrusiontechnik remains anchored in its dual-business strategy, comprising its established extrusion machinery business and its emerging new energy segment under Geon. While near-term demand conditions in the extrusion segment remained subdued, the long-term growth trajectory continues to be supported by structural drivers such as infrastructure development, water management initiatives, and increasing demand for advanced plastic processing solutions, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

In the extrusion business, demand is expected to gradually improve with the revival of government-led infrastructure spend, particularly under programs like the Jal Jeevan Mission and other water and sanitation initiatives. The polymer pipe segment is poised for long-term expansion driven by increasing urbanisation, housing demand, and the transition from conventional materials to polymer-based solutions. Additionally, the flexible packaging segment is expected to witness steady growth, supported by rising consumption across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce sectors, the company said.

The Geon division is expected to emerge as a key growth driver over the medium to long term, supported by strong tailwinds in the electric mobility and energy storage sectors. Increasing adoption of EVs, favourable government policies, and growing demand for efficient energy storage solutions are expected to drive significant opportunities for the company. The division is expanding its presence across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, telecom, solar storage, and commercial and industrial energy solutions. The company is also actively exploring opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) space, which is expected to play a critical role in renewable energy integration and grid stability, it added.