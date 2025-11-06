Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / IFAT urges govt to implement social security framework for gig workers

IFAT urges govt to implement social security framework for gig workers

IFAT also demanded a Gig & Platform Workers Act to be introduced in the Parliament that specifically addresses unique nature of work, challenges and social security requirements of app-based workers

IFAT stated in a letter to Mandaviya earlier this week, that more than 2 crore app-based workers, including drivers, delivery personnel, and home-service providers, continue to work without formal rights, minimum safety nets, or institutional support

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has urged Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for immediate implementation of social security framework for gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security (CoSS), 2020.

IFAT stated in a letter to Mandaviya earlier this week, that more than 2 crore app-based workers, including drivers, delivery personnel, and home-service providers, continue to work without formal rights, minimum safety nets, or institutional support, even though they form the backbone of India's growing digital economy.

According to the IFAT letter, the CoSS, 2020 was the first legislation in India to formally recognise gig and platform workers and provide a statutory framework for their welfare, including life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection.

 

However, even after five years of this major reform, no concrete welfare scheme has been operationalised, leaving gig and platform workers without any meaningful social protection.

IFAT has submitted a formal representation to Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, urging immediate implementation of the social security framework for gig and platform workers under CoSS, 2020, a source said.

The letter stressed that timely implementation of the legislation is essential to uphold justice, dignity, and security for this expanding section of the workforce.

The workers' body also urged the ministry to immediately operationalise the Code's provisions by setting up the National Welfare Board for Gig and Platform Workers and activating the Social Security Fund with aggregator contributions.

It suggested that the ministry should include workers' representatives in design implementation and monitoring of all social sector schemes and called for leveraging existing institutions like retirement fund body EPFO and ESIC to facilitate swift and effective delivery of benefits.

It also demanded a Gig & Platform Workers Act to be introduced in the Parliament that specifically addresses unique nature of work, challenges and social security requirements of app-based workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

