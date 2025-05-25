IFTRT bats for GST rate rationalisation to boost green logistics push

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) has called for urgent rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates to promote the adoption of green commercial vehicles (CVs), fuel-efficient radial tyres, and simplified taxation for goods transport services.

In its representation to the GST Council ahead of the constitutional body’s next meeting, IFTRT has recommended slashing the GST rate on electric and CNG commercial vehicles from the existing 18 per cent to 5 per cent, aligning them with the concessional rate already available to electric passenger vehicles. The think tank argued that lowering the GST burden on green